HARRISBURG, Pa. -  PennDOT says it needs $600 million. Otherwise, some road projects can't continue.

PennDOT broke the news to state lawmakers in the 11th hour of budget negotiations.

The agency says it's not bringing in enough money from the gas tax. People aren't driving as much because of the pandemic.

PennDOT says without the money, some road projects might have to come to a halt on December 1, like Allentown's Tilghman Street Bridge project, which has already been delayed before.

"Road construction is too important to too many people, too many constituents for us to let that one go by the wayside," said Pennsylvania Representataive Mike Schlossberg.

Harrisburg will either have to issue a bond, take the money from the general fund, or find some new tax stream for it. 

