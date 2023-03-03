HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that it will allocate $470.2 million in liquid fuels payments to certified municipalities to support them in maintaining their roads and bridges.

The annual payments aid municipalities in covering expenses related to their highways and bridges, such as snow removal and road resurfacing. The amount allocated to each municipality is calculated using a formula based on its population and the number of locally owned roads.

To qualify for liquid fuels, a road must be officially adopted as a public street by the municipality, fulfill certain size requirements, and be safe enough to handle vehicles traveling at a minimum speed of 15 mph.