$380 million in PennDOT funding cuts could triple the amount of time to complete roadwork

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Drivers may one day face new tolls and other fees to help fund road and bridge projects in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT says it is exploring potential funding options to make up an $8 billion budget deficit.

The department says gas tax revenue is down this year because people were driving less during the early months of the pandemic.

Some of the potential funding options under consideration include tolling more highways, imposing "road user charges" that are based on the number of miles a person drives, and raising vehicle-related fees.

PennDOT says it will seek public comment on these proposals in March.

