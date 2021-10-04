The fall brings football and pumpkins and spice, but inevitably in Pennsylvania, that leads to winter weather, closures, and ice.
"I know it certainly doesn't feel like it, especially with the temps out there today, but before we know it, we'll see snow and ice," begins Melissa Batula, the PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary.
That's why state leaders say they're getting ready now. In fact, PennDOT says, they've been preparing for this winter ever since last winter.
"And PennDOT is ready," Batula says.
Snowplows in Pennsylvania will cover 95,000 snow lane miles this winter. That's more miles than all the other New England states combined.
The amount of salt that's stockpiled? 560,000 tons. That's enough to fill the Empire State Building 1 and 1/2 times. And they'll get more, as the season goes on.
This explains why they need a lot of workers, and there's an urgent call for job applications. Hundreds of jobs are open - everything from diesel mechanics, to welders, to drivers. If you are looking, state leaders are asking you to apply now.
And don't forget that now is also the time to get that emergency car kit together.
"Consider things such as blankets or a sleeping bag, a cell phone charger, water, snacks, a snow shovel and anything you would need to support young children, those with healthcare needs or pets if they are traveling with you," says PEMA Director Randy Padfield.
The road to winter is inevitable - but the good news is, for most of us - it's a well-known one.
So, dust off those shovels, the blowers, and snow gear.
Because before we know it, the good ole' Pennsylvania winter will be here.
If you'd like to apply for one of the jobs available, visit the state's employment website.