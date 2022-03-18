HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Weight class stickers no longer need to be used for large trucks on Pa. roads.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday it has eliminated weight class stickers as it moves to focus more on modernization and streamlining processes.
The sticker is printed on a vehicle's registration cared and is shown during a vehicle stop. Trucks with a registered weight of 5,001 lbs. or greater were required to have a sticker on the inside of the windshield, PennDOT said.
“This was an antiquated and unreliable indicator for law enforcement and inconvenient for the industry/vehicle owners. The reliable way to determine the vehicle’s registered weight is for the law enforcement officer to review the current registration card,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.
PennDOT announced its intent to discontinue the use of the stickers in May of 2020.
“Elimination of weight class stickers is a win-win for PennDOT and the trucking industry, saving costs and cutting needless red tape,” Rebecca Oyler, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) President and CEO said. “PMTA has long supported this change and is pleased with this final rulemaking, which will benefit the owners of an estimated 1.6 million commercial and non-commercial vehicles.”
All motor vehicle forms and publications related to weight class stickers are being updated to remove the reference of a “weight class sticker.” The updated forms will be available on our website at www.dmv.pa.gov.
More information can be found on PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Service website under the Elimination of Truck Weight Class Stickers page.