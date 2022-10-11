HARRISBURG, Pa. - As the sun shined bright on Tuesday, PennDOT laid out its plan for the dark days of winter ahead.

"We've been preparing for winter since the end of last winter," said PennDOT's Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser.

Keiser says the department has $212 million to spend on winter operations this year, a big budget for a big job.

"We're responsible for roughly 96,000 miles of snow lane miles across the state, that's more than the New England states combined," said Keiser.

When that snow storm hits, PennDOT is ready to deploy about 4,700 on-road workers armed with lots of salt.

"We have more than 636,000 tons of salt stockpiled across the state and we'll take additional salt deliveries throughout the winter," said Keiser.

Communication is also key. Keiser says drivers are encouraged to check 511PA.com for live updates during a storm.

"In addition to over 1,000 traffic cameras, roadway alerts and roadway conditions are available for major highways on this website."

In addition, the department's expanding a pilot project which uses digital signs to tell drivers to slow down. But PennDOT isn't the only organization gearing up for winter. The PA Turnpike Commission is ready, too.

"We'll be prepared with over 400 operators across our Turnpike system, they're prepped, trained and ready to handle anything Mother Nature throws at us," said Craig Shuey, Chief Operating Officer of the PA Turnpike Commission.

Both departments say they're always hiring for seasonal and permanent roles.