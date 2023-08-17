HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced changes to commercial driver's license, or CDL, skills tests in the state.

PennDOT says a new "modernized" CDL skills test will be implemented at all of its driver license centers that offer CDL skills tests and at all third-party CDL driving skill testers, beginning Aug. 28.

The new test, the department says, takes into consideration new technologies and "ensures that CDL drivers have the knowledge and skills to drive safely on the road while waiving outdated requirements that hold workers back."

As part of the changes, PennDOT will waive the "under the hood requirement" for school bus drivers, which means that potential school bus drivers will no longer need to take the portion of the CDL test that requires them to identify engine components.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration says this is part of an effort to address the school bus driver shortage since the pandemic, especially as school bus engines have become more complex and modern.

To enact this change, PennDOT is taking advantage of a waiver offered by the the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that allows a state to modify the commercial driver's license test for drivers seeking to obtain a school bus endorsement.

"Knowing the components of a school bus engine does not impact a school bus driver's safe driving skills," said Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kara Templeton. "By implementing this waiver from FMCSA, we hope that more drivers will apply for the school bus endorsement and become school bus drivers."

The CDL skills test examines an applicant's knowledge based on vehicle features and focuses on key skills needed to safely operate a commercial vehicle. Now, PennDOT says the skills test has received a much needed update to reflect modern vehicle features.

Applicants must pass the full CDL skills test – which includes pre-trip inspection, basic control and a road test – to receive their CDL.

The vehicle inspection test and the basic control skills test were also updated. CDL applicants may be asked to identify up to 90 different components on the vehicle and describe what they are looking for to ensure it is safe and ready for use, compared to the current requirement of more than 100 items. In addition, a checklist is now authorized to be used as a memory aid for this segment.

Applicants who have already completed portions of the skills testing prior to Aug. 28 will need to complete current versions of CDL skills testing.

Visit the PennDOT website for more information.