PennDOT officials say they've been getting ready for the weekend snowstorm for the last two days, and there are about 200 plow trucks ready to roll regardless of how much snow we see.
Potentially high wind gusts and temperatures forecast to drop into the teens over the next two days are just some of the variables taken into consideration.
"Salt, when it gets down in the single digits and close to zero it's not very effective," said PennDOT spokesman Ron Young. "Depending on the temperatures they may have to use a mix of salt and anti-skid."
PennDOT officials say in terms of preparation, they do the same thing whether they're planning for two inches or two feet.
"We look at the type of storm and not necessarily the amount of snowfall that's coming down," Young said.
Hi-tech equipment helps keep road crews on the same page.
"We have equipment on our trucks that give the operator inside the cab air temperature as well as road temperature so they know what type of materials to use and what's happening out there and report that into our command center and we can make decisions based on that data," Young said.
PennDOT officials say if you have to travel, you should have a full tank of gas and an emergency kit in your vehicle with food, water, medication and a phone. Better still - stay off the roads if you can.
"We can't stress that enough. We have been seeing these difficult events where you have a major tie up of vehicles," Young said. "It essentially closes the road. When the road is closed traffic can't get through and neither can our trucks."