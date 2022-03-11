HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be implementing vehicle restrictions for several Pennsylvania roadways ahead of winter weather expected across most of the state.
PennDOT said in a release, restrictions to roads will go into effect at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Transportation officials are advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas during the storm.
- PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161)
- Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-99; and
- The entire length of I-99
- I-476 from I-78 to I-81
- I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border;
- I-81 from I-80 to the New York border;
- The entire length of I-84;
- The entire length of I-180; and
- I-380
Restrictions will remain in place until conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal.
Additional speed restrictions and right-lane restrictions for commercial vehicles will be imposed as necessary on a regional level.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and
- Motorcycles.
On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. A
Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
PennDOT is also urging motorists to avoid travel if possible, but to use caution if one must travel.
Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.
For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter
. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety
.