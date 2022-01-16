PennDOT is bracing for winter weather across our region.
"Almost everything has been done in preparation for this storm," said Ron Young of PennDOT. "Any roads that didn't have enough salt residue on them from previous storms were pretreated, any equipment was checked," he said.
The state is warning drivers of possible icy conditions.
"The temperatures have been extremely low the past couple days, so the ground is cold, the roads are cold," said Young.
If you plan on going out, the state is urging drivers to be aware of changing conditions.
"To try to make things a little easier on the roads, we are looking at different tiers of travel restrictions for certain vehicles," said Young.
The state is closely monitoring conditions, including during morning commute times.
"We've been making plans, adjusting our plans based on the changes in the forecast," said Jeff Thomas of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
State agencies are urging drivers to have a full tank of gas before heading out.
"The impacts are going to range widely from one part of the state to the other from significant snowfalls to freezing rain or just to plain rain," said Thomas.
PennDOT said you should have emergency kits too.
"You should have one that has blankets, foods whether it be candy bars, protein bars, water chargers for your phones, battery operated radios, anything you might need, medications," said Young.
PennDOT said even if you are going a short distance, it is good to have those emergency kits. The state is urging drivers who get stuck to move off the road as far as possible.