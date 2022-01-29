Due to the severity of the winter storm, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the east central PennDOT District 5 region that includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
Interstate 78 between US 22 and New Jersey State Line in Lehigh and Northampton counties;
Interstate 80 between Interstate 380 and New Jersey State Line in Monroe County;
Interstate 176 in Berks County;
Interstate 380 in Monroe County;
US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;
PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.
In addition, Tier 4 and Tier 3 vehicle restrictions remain in place on the following interstates across east-central and southeast Pennsylvania:
Tier 4 vehicle restrictions
I-80 from I-380 to the New Jersey state line; and
I-78 from I-476 to the New Jersey state line.
On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Tier 3 vehicle restrictions
I-295 from I-95 to the New Jersey state line.
I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the New Jersey state line to PA Turnpike;
I-95 from the Delaware state line to New Jersey state line;
I-276 full length;
I-476 from I-95 to I-78; and
I-676 full length.
On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.