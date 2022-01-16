ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on major roads in Pennsylvania, including I-78 in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
Interstates 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties;
Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;
Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County;
Interstate 176 in Berks County;
Interstate 380 in Monroe County.
U.S. 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;
U.S. 209 in Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe counties;
U.S. 222 in Berks and Lehigh counties;
U.S. 422 in Berks County;
Route 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.
Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads, PennDOT said. Additional restrictions on other roadways could be added depending on changing conditions.
In addition to the speed restrictions, vehicle restrictions were implemented earlier Sunday. Vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on the following roadways:
Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties;
Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties:
Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County;
Interstate 176 in Berks County;
Interstate 380 in Monroe County;
U.S. 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;
U.S. 209 in Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe counties;
U.S. 222 in Berks County;
U.S. 422 in Berks County;
Route 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.
Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
Tractors without trailers;
Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;
Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.