ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Due to the severity of the winter storm, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties;
Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties;
Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County;
Interstate 380 in Monroe County;
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.
In addition to the speed restrictions, vehicle restrictions were implemented earlier Sunday.
Vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 3 and 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on the following roadways:
Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties (Tier 4);
Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County (Tier 4);
Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties (Tier 4);
Interstate 176 in Berks County (Tier 3);
Interstate 380 in Monroe County (Tier 4);
US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties (Tier 3);
PA 33 in Northampton and Monroe counties (Tier 3).
On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.
Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted.
Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.
Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.