ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PennDOT has lifted the remaining temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on major roadways in the PennDOT District 5 region that includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties.
The restrictions are removed on I-78, I-176, US 22, I-80, I-81, I-380, and PA 33.
Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using some interstates and expressways earlier to help ensure that the interstate remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.
Speed limits to 45 mph for all vehicles, and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions are still in affect remain on the following roadways:
Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties;
Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties;
Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County;
Interstate 380 in Monroe County.
While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.