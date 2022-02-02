Questions loom over the safety of bridges in Pittsburgh after one collapsed last week. PennDOT says it's working to get answers.
The department says it could take months before the NTSB releases its report about the collapse.
In the meantime, officials say they are stepping up inspections of other bridges to prevent something like this from happening again.
CHERYL MOON-SIRIANNI, PENNDOT:
"We're just maybe making sure that some of the bridges that are very similar in nature to this are being field viewed right now and making sure we're looking at anything that may raise a red flag on them," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, from PennDOT.
Ten people were hurt when the bridge fell last Friday. PennDOT said it could take four years to replace the bridge.