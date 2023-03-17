Passenger rail service in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Poconos is one step closer to happening.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is throwing its support behind the idea.

It has drawn up an official application for the program.

Matt Cartwright, the Democratic congressman from Lackawanna County, made the announcement Friday morning.

Amtrak trains would carry passengers from Pennsylvania to New York City and elsewhere.

If approved, the federal governement would pick up 80 percent of the cost of the project.

Amtrak officials could release its plan for passenger rail service next week.