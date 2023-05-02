HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania drivers can now submit some PennDOT forms online.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that more than 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available for online, electronic submission.

It's part of Gov. Josh Shapiro's executive order to improve online state services.

Some of the forms that can now be signed and submitted online include the self-certification form for commercial driving, the statement of non-operation of vehicles form and several medical forms.

PennDOT says electronic submission will cut down on customer wait times and allow staff to start processing forms more quickly.

Forms available for online submission are on PennDOT's website with the suffic "DS" at the end of their document number.

Staff will continue to add more forms as they become available.