Federal appeals court: PennEast Pipeline can't use eminent domain to seize NJ properties

 

PennEast Pipeline is backing off plans - for now - to seize land for a massive natural gas pipeline through our area.

PennEast has dropped eminent domain proceedings against 70 property owners in Pennsylvania.

But PennEast says it may re-start those proceedings in the future.

Plans for the 116-mile pipeline, which would stretch from Luzerne County in Pennsylvania to Mercer County in New Jersey, were first announced in 2014.

Since then, the project has faced one challenge after another.

It did notch a victory in New Jersey back in June, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of PennEast in a land dispute.

