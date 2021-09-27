PennEast Pipeline is pulling the plug on a plan for a massive natural gas pipeline through Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The company said in a statement Monday morning that it is stopping all development of the project, because it has not received all required state permits from New Jersey, according to media reports.
The announcement comes a week after PennEast said it was dropping plans to use eminent domain to seize state-owned land in New Jersey, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the company's favor.
The 116-mile natural gas line was to start in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, run through part of the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County, and continue into Hunterdon County, New Jersey, ending in Mercer County, north of Trenton.
Residents and environmental groups have long been outspoken against the project.