You've likely seen them littering the sides of roads and highways — the carcasses of deer that had run-ins with motor vehicles.
"They can cause a significant amount of damage and even death to people," said Christopher Sloan, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority. "I'll tell you, nationwide, they estimate over one million motor vehicle accidents attributed to deer last year."
According to data, Pennsylvania is the second worst in the country, topped only by West Virginia, when it comes to deer crashes.
"There's more deer throughout Pennsylvania, and there's less habitat for the deer," Sloan said.
"Dusk and dawn are the two main times for the deer when they start moving around," said Tpr. David Beohm, a public information officer for the Pennsylvania State Police.
Beohm said people need to take precautions on the road, especially right now.
"You need to really pay attention," he cautioned. "Maybe back down the speed a little bit, especially on your back roads, because there's a possibility one could come out in front of you."
Pay attention to deer crossing signs, use high beams when acceptable, and make sure you look ahead to increase your awareness. If a deer does jump in front of you, try not to swerve.
"The best thing to do if you see one, this sounds crazy, is to hit it," Beohm said. "A lot of times, we have crashes where we get there and the car is on its roof, on its side, in the field, because they swerved to miss it."
"If there's an accident with a deer, someone's going to file an insurance claim," Sloan said. "If we can prevent that accident from happening, I think that's even better."