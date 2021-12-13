HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's acting health secretary is leaving her post.
Alison Beam will resign at the end of the year, said Gov. Tom Wolf, in a news release Monday.
"Serving as acting secretary during such a critical time in public health has been the most humbling honor of my career," Beam said in a statement, in part.
Wolf thanked her for her service over the past several years.
"...The commonwealth has been fortunate to have had the benefit of (Beam's) leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as the Department of Health oversaw a massive vaccine roll-out over the course of the past year,” Wolf said in the news release.
Keara Klinepeter, the Department of Health's executive deputy secretary, will be named acting secretary upon Beam's departure, Wolf said.