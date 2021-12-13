PA Alison Beam

Pennsylvania's acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam

 Commonwealth Media Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's acting health secretary is leaving her post.

Alison Beam will resign at the end of the year, said Gov. Tom Wolf, in a news release Monday.

"Serving as acting secretary during such a critical time in public health has been the most humbling honor of my career," Beam said in a statement, in part.

Wolf thanked her for her service over the past several years.

"...The commonwealth has been fortunate to have had the benefit of (Beam's) leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as the Department of Health oversaw a massive vaccine roll-out over the course of the past year,” Wolf said in the news release.

Keara Klinepeter, the Department of Health's executive deputy secretary, will be named acting secretary upon Beam's departure, Wolf said.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.