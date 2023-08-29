Pennsylvania has preserved another 35 farms in 18 counties, including several in our area.

That's a total of 2,645 acres now protected from residential and commercial development.

"The investment of $8.64 million in state, county and local dollars preserves prime farmland," says a statement from Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration.

The land includes farms in Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Lancaster, Montgomery and Northampton counties. The Farmland Preservation Program purchases development rights. That keeps land open and prohibits future use such as housing development, warehouses or strip malls.

"Families who preserve their farms join forces with government, investing together to ensure that future Pennsylvania families will have green spaces and health farmland to produce food, income and jobs," state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in the statement.

Three farms in Lehigh County were on the list, as well as one in Northampton County and three in Berks County.

Among the farms preserved is the 27-acre Dominick Basciano and Jane B. Heft crop farm in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.

"By preventing this farm and others in the county from disappearing, we are ensuring agriculture's continued economic role in the local and state economies," said Rep. Milou Mackenzie, a Republican whose 131st District extends into Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties.

In Berks County, the total spending on this round of preservation was $377,350 to purchase rights at three farms, totaling 128 acres. In Chester County, rights at four farms were purchased for $559,757, saving 137 acres.

The program spent $1.8 million in Lancaster County on six farms, preserving 484 acres.

Three Lehigh County farms were saved at a cost of $527,913 for 82 acres, and in Montgomery County, 1 farm of 20 acres was preserved at a cost of $208,318. One Northampton County farm was preserved through the program. The development rights cost $147,902 to save 22 acres.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in preserved farms with 6,266, according to the Shapiro administration statement. Almost $1.7 billion has been spent on farmland preservation since 1988, when the program was approved by state voters.

Here are the farms in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties. The full list is online.

Berks County

-- Alice A Deanin Farm, North Heidelberg Township, 31-acre crop &and livestock farm

-- Roy and Ruthann Kunkel Farm #1, Albany Township, 32-acre crop farm

-- Skyline Acres, Inc. Farm, Upper Bern Township, 65-acre crop farm

Lehigh County

-- Dominick Basciano and Jane B. Heft Farm, Upper Saucon Township, 27-acre crop farm

-- Beth Ann Kramer Farm, Weisenberg Township, 41-acre crop and livestock farm

-- Paul D. Nester Farm, Lynn Township, 14-acre crop farm

Northampton County

-- Jason J. and Kelly Hankee Farm, Lehigh Township, 22-acre crop farm