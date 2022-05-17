Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

 Commonwealth Media Services

Pennsylvania's top cop, and a Democratic candidate for governor, has tested positive for COVID.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday morning he tested positive Monday night.

He said he took the test as a precautionary measure before heading out to Pittsburgh and Johnstown, where he was going to hold a rally to kick off the general election.

He says he has some mild symptoms and will isolate at home.

Shapiro is the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor as he is running unchallenged in Tuesday's primary election.

He said he'll be back on the campaign trail next week.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.