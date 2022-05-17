Pennsylvania's top cop, and a Democratic candidate for governor, has tested positive for COVID.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday morning he tested positive Monday night.
He said he took the test as a precautionary measure before heading out to Pittsburgh and Johnstown, where he was going to hold a rally to kick off the general election.
He says he has some mild symptoms and will isolate at home.
Shapiro is the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor as he is running unchallenged in Tuesday's primary election.
He said he'll be back on the campaign trail next week.