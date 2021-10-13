HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s high-profile attorney general, Josh Shapiro, officially announced his candidacy for governor.
He made the announcement in a video Wednesday morning, and is set to formally launch his campaign with an event in Pittsburgh, then a rally in Montgomery County Wednesday evening, before launching a statewide bus tour Thursday.
“I understand people feel like our politics are divided and broken right now, but we can’t just take our ball and go home. There’s too much on the line,” Shapiro said. “...As governor, I’ll stay in the game – no matter what. Together, we’ll build a future we can all believe in.”
The 48-year-old is a self-described progressive who led a nationally prominent investigation into sexual abuse of children by clergy. He further raised his political profile by pushing back against Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss last year.
Shapiro is the only announced Democratic candidate for governor.
The Democratic incumbent, Gov. Tom Wolf, is constitutionally barred from running for a third term. Shapiro has Wolf's endorsement.
Several candidates are running on the Republican ticket, and it's expected to get more crowded.