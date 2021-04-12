HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is making all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine sooner than expected.
Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday all adults are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Tuesday.
That's almost a week sooner than its previously scheduled date of next Monday, April 19, which was to meet a deadline set by President Joe Biden.
The state health department said there is ongoing appointment availability in many parts of the state even as phases 1A, 1B and 1C continue.
"This change provides earlier access for many, including college students increasing the likelihood of completion of two-dose regimens prior to leaving campus for the summer," said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam, in a news release. "It also means simpler, streamlined operations for vaccine providers that no longer need to check eligibility of people making appointments.”
The announcement comes as the state expanded vaccine eligibility Monday to phase 1C, which includes several categories of essential workers. More than 1 million workers in transportation and logistics, construction, public health, finance, legal services and several other industries became eligible to sign up for the vaccine on Monday.
Most states have already made adults universally eligible for the vaccine.