EAST DONEGAL TWP., Pa. - An effort to protect the poultry industry brought state, federal and industry leaders to Lancaster County.

The Pennsylvania agriculture secretary announced Wednesday morning grant money to help farmers in Berks and Lancaster counties who are trying to recover from damage done by the avian flu.

The state's new recovery reimbursement program is providing $25 million for those affected by bird flu.

The highly contagious flu directly affected 17 poultry farms in Berks and Lancaster counties, resulting in the loss of 4.2 million birds.

Officials aren't taking any more chances either, as there were strict biosecurity measures at Wednesday's announcement in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County.

A state veterinarian sprayed down the wheels and tires of the 69 News vehicle, and crews had to wear shoe covers.

It shows the avian flu is still a very active issue.

