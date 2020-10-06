HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania officials have announced new capacity limits on indoor and outdoor events in the state.
The new limits will follow a three-tiered system, depending on the maximum occupancy of a facility, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
The new guidelines go into effect on Friday, Oct. 9.
For indoor events:
Maximum occupancy of 0-2,000 people -- 20% capacity allowed
Maximum occupancy of 2,001-10,000 people -- 15% capacity allowed
Maximum occupancy over 10,000 people -- 10% capacity allowed, up to 3,750 people
For outdoor events:
Maximum occupancy of 0-2,000 people -- 25% capacity allowed
Maximum occupancy of 2,001-10,000 people -- 20% capacity allowed
Maximum occupancy over 10,000 people -- 15% capacity allowed, up to 7,500 total
Officials also emphasized that venues must still require visitors to follow 6-foot social distancing requirements and wear masks.
“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” Wolf said in the news release. “Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID."
Wolf and Levine specified that the new guidelines apply to gatherings such as festivals, shows and parties, and not day-to-day operations in schools or businesses.