HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is asking the state’s high court to weigh in on a legal battle over Pennsylvania’s plan to charge power plants for their emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is appealing lower court rulings that temporarily block the Wolf administration from implementing its carbon pricing policy.
Under the policy, power plants fueled by coal, oil and natural gas are required to buy a credit for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit.
Power plant operators contend the regulation will increase consumers’ electricity bills.