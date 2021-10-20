Masks Covid coronavirus generic
Pixabay

A Pennsylvania appeals court has heard arguments on whether the Wolf administration had the legal right to impose a mask mandate on K-12 schools and child care facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Commonwealth Court is deciding a pair of lawsuits filed by parents who contend that masks interfere with their children’s breathing and cause other problems.

The state’s acting health secretary was responding to the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant when she ordered masks to be worn inside school buildings. The order has sparked fierce opposition among some school board members and parents.

