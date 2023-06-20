HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission announced new regulations, expanding the definitions of ‘sex,’ ‘religious creed,’ and ‘race.'

The regulations are published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, and will become effective within 60 days, on August 16, 2023.

The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit discrimination. These state laws include the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA), which covers discrimination in employment, housing, commercial property, education, and public accommodations; and the Pennsylvania Fair Education Opportunities Act, which is specific to postsecondary education and secondary vocational and trade schools.

Under the PHRA, Pennsylvania law prohibits discrimination based on race, color, age (40 and over), sex, ancestry, national origin, religion, familial status (only in housing), disability, use, handling, or training of support/service animals for a disability, and retaliation.

The new regulations expand the definition for the protected class of ‘sex’ to include pregnancy status, childbirth status, breastfeeding status, sex assigned at birth, gender identity or expression, affectional or sexual orientation, and differences in sex development.

The expanded definition for the protected class ‘race’ includes traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles.

Finally, the regulations more clearly defined ‘religious creed’ to include all aspects of religious observance and practice, as well as belief.