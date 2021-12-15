Pennsylvania coronavirus map generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is asking the federal government to send health care workers to bolster hospitals and nursing homes that are increasingly under strain from persistent staffing shortages and the latest COVID-19 surge.

The Wolf administration asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday to send strike teams to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and ambulance companies in the hardest-hit areas of the state.

Pennsylvania is also requesting that the federal government send 1 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests and increase the state’s allocation of monoclonal antibody treatments.

Statewide, hospitalizations are up by two-thirds since last month.

