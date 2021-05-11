WASHINGTON - Pennsylvania's attorney general is testifying Tuesday before a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee about efforts to keep untraceable guns off the street.
Josh Shapiro is working to close loopholes that will stop homemade guns, also known as ghost guns, from getting into the hands of criminals.
The guns can be sold in kits to be built at home, or even made off a 3D printer.
Shapiro argues the kits should require a background check, as they have grown tremendously in popularity.
"It's on us to figure out a way to protect law-abiding gun owners, to preserve our heritage and not burden hobbyists while still closing off violent criminals easy access to these unserialized, untraceable guns that do not require a background check," he said.
Shapiro said that in 2018, only 13 of the so-called ghost guns were found in Philadelphia.
Last year, that number jumped to 250, and, so far this year, 201 of these guns have been taken off the streets.
Shapiro says that across all of Pennsylvania, authorities have seen an increase in recovery by 437 percent.