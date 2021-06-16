HARRISBURG, Pa. | After successful passage by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, the Senate Law and Justice Committee has approved changes to the Medical Marijuana Act that are designed to provide immediate opportunities for farming communities.
Officials say these changes will be made by incorporating hemp and hemp products into the medical marijuana supply chain, and reducing the cost of medicine born by patients.
Negotiations with the Governor are ongoing as the legislation seems likely to pass the full Senate, officials note.
“The Senate Law and Justice Committee has voted to provide Pennsylvania with more jobs, greater economic opportunity for our famers and to reduce the cost of medicine for patients,” said Meredith Buettner, executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition. “Their bi-partisan effort to move the legislation forward is a tremendous step and we are hopefull the Governor will agree with legislators from both houses and both parties.”
In just five years, the medical program says it has created over 9,000 family sustaining jobs, delivered millions of dollars in new revenue to local communities and enriched the lives of over 500,000 Pennsylvanians with medical aid.