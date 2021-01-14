Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Pennsylvania Capitol closed for two days next week around the swearing-in of three statewide officials and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The complex is already closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most Capitol employees under Wolf’s jurisdiction currently work remotely.

But the new order Thursday advises employees who report to work in person to take off Tuesday and Wednesday. Wolf’s Office of Administration says it isn't aware of any specific threats at this time.

The agency that protects the Pennsylvania Capitol building is adding police officers inside and out and erecting barriers.

