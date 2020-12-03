Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Capitol complex in Harrisburg is closing to the public until further notice because of a statewide surge in coronavirus infections.

The Department of General Services said the closure order takes effect Monday and will impact rallies, tours, choir performances, receptions and other public gatherings.

The agency says the governor’s office and General Assembly will continue to operate, with access limited to employees and others with credentials.

The Capitol is closing amid sharp increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths statewide and across the nation.

