Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg on sunny day in fall - autumn
Chad Blimline | 69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania has cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President Donald Trump.

The electors are primarily Democratic elected officials and also chose Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. The 20 electors were socially distanced Monday in a cavernous auditorium near the Capitol, meeting there instead of the floor of the state House because of the pandemic.

Nancy Mills, president of the state’s Electoral College, noted it was Pennsylvania that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the White House.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.