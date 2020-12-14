HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania has cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President Donald Trump.
The electors are primarily Democratic elected officials and also chose Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. The 20 electors were socially distanced Monday in a cavernous auditorium near the Capitol, meeting there instead of the floor of the state House because of the pandemic.
Nancy Mills, president of the state’s Electoral College, noted it was Pennsylvania that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the White House.