President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a meeting at The Queen theater Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

 Carolyn Kaster - staff, AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania officials have certified the results of the presidential election, naming Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the state's 20 electoral votes.

President-elect Biden beat out President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, officials said Tuesday. Biden received 3,458,229 votes, while Trump had 3,377,674.

All counties submitted vote certifications by late Monday, then the secretary of state certified results Tuesday, followed by Gov. Tom Wolf's signing of the Certificate of Ascertainment.

Wolf thanked election officials for ensuring a "fair and free" election, while Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar called county election officials and poll workers the "true heroes of our democracy."

It comes a day after the federal government recognized President-elect Biden as the "apparent winner" of the Nov. 3 election.

The General Services Administration on Monday gave the green light for Biden to coordinate with federal agencies ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration. Trump still refused to concede, but said he was directing his team to cooperate on the transition.

Pennsylvania was one of several states where Trump's team filed lawsuits challenging the election results, but on Saturday, a conservative Republican judge shot down the campaign's biggest legal effort. Trump's lawyers appealed, hoping to stop the state's certification.

