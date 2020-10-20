pets animals cat dog coronavirus covid-19
MGN

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a cat.

The 16-year-old cat had to be euthanized because of respiratory distress, state officials said.

The cat lived in Cumberland County with a family in which multiple members had been diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said.

The case is still under investigation and a primary cause of death has not yet been confirmed, according to a state news release.

The cat is one of a handful of COVID-19 positive pets across that U.S. that died or were euthanized while infected. However, none of those animals appear to have died from COVID-19, but rather from serious underlying illnesses, the release said.

Officials said there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus to people, but people who do test positive should avoid contact with pets to help protect them.

