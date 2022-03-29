HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A federal lawsuit by Republicans challenging Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts is over, three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene and stop the plan.
The case remained alive after the justices declined to prevent the 17-district map approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from being used in this year’s elections.
But last week a three-person panel of federal judges in Pennsylvania pared the case back, leaving only a question about whether population variations of one or two residents out of hundreds of thousands met federal standards.
A federal court docket entry on Tuesday shows the plaintiffs’ lawyers filed a one-sentence motion of voluntary dismissal of what remained of the case.