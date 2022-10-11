HARRISBURG, Pa. — The countdown to the general election is on, and the Pennsylvania Department of State said it wants to make sure voters are up to date.

"In getting the truth to the public about how Pennsylvania's elections are administered is the best way to debunk current myths and misinformation," said Leigh Chapman, the acting secretary of state.

Chapman said the state has provided updated guidance for counties when it comes to things like absentee and mail-in voting. To date, the state said it has received more than one million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, a number that is expected to rise.

According to the acting secretary, all 67 of the state's counties will be required to complete a post-election pre-certification risk-limiting audit to confirm that the outcome of the audited contests is correct.

Chapman said the earliest counties can begin pre-canvassing is 7 a.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

"We anticipate this means that, once again, Pennsylvania will not have unofficial results on election night," Chapman said.

The state said unofficial results will be available within a few days of the election.

Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote.