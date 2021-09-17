Harrisburg Capital Building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democrats in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are suing to block a Senate Republican-approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election.

Democrats sued two days after the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena for detailed state election records, including the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number, and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

The 53-page lawsuit was filed Friday.

The subpoena is an outgrowth of former President Donald Trump’s claims that he was cheated out of victory last November. Multiple federal and state election officials have said there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.