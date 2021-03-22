HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is easing its mask mandate to allow people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gather with other vaccinated people without masks or social distancing.
State health officials said Monday the new rules also apply to vaccinated people gathering with people from a single household who have not been vaccinated but who are considered at low risk of severe disease from the coronavirus.
The health secretary revised the state’s existing masking order to to align with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State health officials say fully vaccinated people should continue to take precautions in public like wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing and to avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings.
Fully vaccinated people should get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms, follow guidance issued by employers, and follow travel requirements and recommendations.
People are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 more than two weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series or more than two weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine.