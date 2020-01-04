Thousands of people are expected to visit Harrisburg for opening day of the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
The theme of this year's show is "Imagine the Opportunities."
Organizers said the show aims to showcase the countless number of ways people can be part of the state's diverse agriculture industry.
The farm show features thousands of exhibits, animals from all across the state, and of course, plenty of food.
The show is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
It will continue every day through next Saturday.
Admission is free, but it does cost $15 to park at the Farm Show complex