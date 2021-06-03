HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) awarded $158,945 through the R3 Education Grant Program on Thursday, to support eight education projects in eight counties and one statewide effort.
Recruiting new participants, retaining existing participants, and reactivating former participants is known as R3, officials say. This grant program is part of the PFBC's efforts to increase the number of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania.
Last year, the PFBC awarded $160,000 in R3 grants to support 14 education projects in 10 counties, including four statewide efforts.
"Education programs play a role in R3 by providing experiences that increase knowledge and skills, facilitate social support, and provide information on opportunities close to home," said Amber Nabors, PFBC Director of Outreach, Education, and Marketing. "When we encourage people to get involved and stay involved, fishing and boating can become lifelong outdoor recreational activities that bring people together in our communities and benefit physical and mental health."
Recipients of the grants successfully applied for funding to assist with the development and delivery of new or expanding education programs that contribute to the PFBC's R3 efforts, said the PFBC.
Funds awarded through the program will be used to purchase equipment, supplies, educational resources, provide transportation, and cover other costs associated with the development and delivery of R3 education programs.
All projects funded for this round of grants must be completed by June 30, 2022, said organization officials.
The 2021 R3 Education Grants include some educational centers such as Alvernia University, Venture Outdoors, Butler Area School District, and Pennsylvania Trout Inc.