HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania adopted new, relaxed federal guidance on mask-wearing for people who are vaccinated, while the Philadelphia Phillies will increase seating capacity at home games.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on mask-wearing, saying that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear them in uncrowded situations indoors or outside at all, even at a crowded event. Pennsylvania's masking requirement is still in place for unvaccinated people.
The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
The Phillies, meanwhile, will welcome up to 16,000 fans to the stands at Citizens Bank Park starting May 22. Capacity will increase to 100% beginning June 12. Face coverings are still required when attending games under city guidelines.
People can find vaccination locations near them using Vaccines.gov, also known as Vaccine Finder. Individuals also can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish and receive three possible vaccination sites in their area.