HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the sate had the fifth best bear harvest in 2021.
According to a release Pennsylvanians took 3,659 bears across last year's various seasons. Hunters took 1,315 bears in that four-day hunt.
The Game Commission said this ranks as the state's fifth-best harvest ever, and the second-largest recorded since 2011.
In 2020, the harvest was 3,621, the release said.
Last year's harvest was extended, which the Game Commission said it allowed hunters to harvest bears throughout the opening weekend of deer season in some Wildlife Management Units. This contributed 1,128 animals to the harvest, the Commission said Monday.
Pennsylvania hunters had their all-time best bear season in 2019, when they harvested 4,653, which was the third time since 2005 that the harvest topped 4,000 animals, the Commission said.
“Pennsylvania has a long history of supporting a lot of black bears, many of truly impressive size, across most of the state,” Carrollo said. “Best of all, the future continues to look bright for this resource, too.”
A total of 215,219 people, 205,812 of them state residents, bought bear licenses in 2021. That was down slightly from 220,471 in 2020, but still the second-highest number of bear licenses ever sold in any one year.
Sales totaled 202,043 in 2019, 174,869 in 2018 and, going back further, 147,728 in 2009, the Commission said.
“Pennsylvania has been a popular bear hunting destination for years, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon,” Carrollo said.
Bears were taken in 59 of 67 counties and 22 of Pennsylvania’s 23 Wildlife Management Units in the 2021 seasons.
The largest bear reported is the 722-pound male taken with a shotgun in the extended season, on Dec. 4, in Letterkenny Township in Franklin County, by Wade Glessner, of Shippensburg.
The heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder harvested in 2010 in Middle Smithfield Township, Pike County. Since 1992, seven black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been lawfully harvested in Pennsylvania hunting seasons.