HARRISBURG, Pa. - At its meeting Friday, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave preliminary approval for several changes to its license-issuing agent program.

First, the commission proposed reducing the annual issuing agent application fee from $500 to $200. Because the current fee was established before widespread internet sales and on-site printing, this reduction would also eliminate the need for the agency's issuing agent rebate program.

Second, the rise of on-site printing has decreased the agency's investment in paper stock well below the required $18,000 bond threshold. As such, the commission has proposed reducing the agency's annual bond rate from $18,000 to $11,000.

In accordance with this reduction, the commission has also proposed to reduce the annual minimum sales requirement from 50 to 25 license products per agent each year.

Lastly, the commission is proposing to eliminate the November-to-March application window for issuing agent applications. Accepting applications year-round will "give issuing agent applicants greater access without creating any unreasonable burdens on the Game Commission," according to a press release.

The proposed changes will be up for a final vote at the commission's next meeting, which will be held on Sept. 15 and 16 in Erie.