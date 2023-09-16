ERIE, Pa. — At its meeting in Erie Saturday, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners added three deals to the state game lands system.

First, the commissioners approved an oil and gas agreement with Pennsylvania General Energy Co. (PGE).

The deal will allow PGE to extract oil and gas from beneath state game lands in Lycoming County, in exchange for the company conveying more than 3,000 acres of total land to the game comission.

Of that land, 2,195 acres are in Spring Creek Township, Warren County, and 943 acres are in East Taylor and Croyle Townships, Cambria County.

A second deal with PGE allows the company to attract oil and gas from State Game Lands 134 land in Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

In exchange, PGE will convey 3,931 acres in Elk County and make a $500,000 contribution to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to create an elk habitat.

Lastly, the commissioners approved the acquisition of the first game lands in Philadelphia County — where hunting with firearms is prohibited but the deer population is high.

The 17.88-acre site is within Philadelphia city limits and was donated to the game commission by Westrum Byberry LP.

According to the game commission's Southeast Region Director, Pete Sussenbach, the land presents a "sizable" opportunity for hunters.

"It’s only 18 acres, but down there, 18 acres is an extremely sizeable property to hunt whitetails on,” Sussenbach said of Philadelphia County.