HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is getting millions of dollars to replace lead pipes and help make drinking water safer.

The Environmental Protection Agency is allotting $266 million to the Keystone State to remove harmful "forever chemicals" from drinking water. PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated substances, are a group of compounds that are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water.

The funding comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and was announced Thursday by U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman.

The senators said Pennsylvania's funding to replace lead pipes increased by 64% this year.

Pennsylvania ranked high in the EPA's survey, released Tuesday, into how many lead pipes are underground in each state. Florida had the most, which was surprising to some, followed by Illinois, Ohio, then Pennsylvania.

The agency's drinking water infrastructure survey was used to allot billions of dollars from the Infrastructure Bill to states, depending on need.

The EPA also proposed last month the first federal limits on PFAS. The plan would limit the toxic chemicals to the lowest level that tests can detect.