HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Republican party isn't endorsing in huge primary fields for governor, U.S. Senate and lieutenant governor, ensuring that this spring’s races will be that much more wide open.
The party banned reporters from the ballroom where it held its winter meeting Saturday at a Lancaster hotel. However, committee members and candidates say the party held a voice vote against endorsing.
Party committee members had predicted for months that nobody would win an endorsement.
The primary field for governor is double-digits deep, while the fields for U.S. Senate and lieutenant governor each feature at least a half-dozen candidates.